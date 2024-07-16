Katy Perry jokes about her fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry laughed with her Instagram followers as she weighed in about her fiancé Orlando Bloom's magic stick and him still helping their relationship go through the test of time.



It is pertinent to mention that during an Instagram live session in July, Katy was slammed for reuniting with producer Dr. Luke, and she decided to answer a fan’s NSFW question.

According to US Weekly, a fan asked, “Tell us about Orlando's Magic Stick,” while Katy answered before snorting with laughter, according to a clip saved on TikTok,

In regards to this, as per the reports by Daily Mail, Katy responded by saying, “Well, we've been together for a while. So I guess he’s got the magic in him!”

As per the earlier publication, she let out a chuckle, before her face instantly turned serious as she continued signing, “No, it's really his heart,” she said of her love Orlando.

Furthermore, Perry added that he gave her the “greatest gift ever” referring to her daughter, “Daisy Dove.”

As far Katy and Orlando are concerned, she appears to have filmed the live clip before heading out on a steamy St. Tropez vacation with Orlando.

Moreover, according to Daily Mail, the couple's relationship goes all the way back to 2016, though they have had their ups and downs and the couple rekindled their romance and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.