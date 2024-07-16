 
Geo News

Katy Perry jokes about her fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry makes jokes about her fiancé Orlando Bloom with Instagram followers

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Katy Perry jokes about her fiancé Orlando Bloom 

Katy Perry laughed with her Instagram followers as she weighed in about her fiancé Orlando Bloom's magic stick and him still helping their relationship go through the test of time. 

It is pertinent to mention that during an Instagram live session in July, Katy was slammed for reuniting with producer Dr. Luke, and she decided to answer a fan’s NSFW question.

According to US Weekly, a fan asked, “Tell us about Orlando's Magic Stick,” while Katy answered before snorting with laughter, according to a clip saved on TikTok,

In regards to this, as per the reports by Daily Mail, Katy responded by saying, “Well, we've been together for a while. So I guess he’s got the magic in him!”

As per the earlier publication, she let out a chuckle, before her face instantly turned serious as she continued signing, “No, it's really his heart,” she said of her love Orlando.

Furthermore, Perry added that he gave her the “greatest gift ever” referring to her daughter, “Daisy Dove.”

As far Katy and Orlando are concerned, she appears to have filmed the live clip before heading out on a steamy St. Tropez vacation with Orlando.

Moreover, according to Daily Mail, the couple's relationship goes all the way back to 2016, though they have had their ups and downs and the couple rekindled their romance and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

'Despicable Me' dethrones 'Shrek' with THIS box office milestone
'Despicable Me' dethrones 'Shrek' with THIS box office milestone
Heidi Klum reacts to Sofia Vergara's new beau: 'Couldn't party'
Heidi Klum reacts to Sofia Vergara's new beau: 'Couldn't party'
Hugh Jackman goes 'beyond my 25 years' as Logan in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Hugh Jackman goes 'beyond my 25 years' as Logan in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes share ‘strictly friendly' bond: Source video
Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes share ‘strictly friendly' bond: Source
Ariana Grande gears to 'represent passion for creativity' with new gig
Ariana Grande gears to 'represent passion for creativity' with new gig
‘Strictly Come Dancing' bosses announce strict rehearsal rules after scan
‘Strictly Come Dancing' bosses announce strict rehearsal rules after scan
Emma Roberts radiates joy with Cody John in engagement announcement
Emma Roberts radiates joy with Cody John in engagement announcement
Tom Cruise's former girlfriend Rebecca De Mornay makes rare appearance
Tom Cruise's former girlfriend Rebecca De Mornay makes rare appearance