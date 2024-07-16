Princess Eugenie gets emotional as she issues heartfelt statement

 
July 16, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has issued an emotional statement after Spain ended England´s dreams with dramatic Euro 2024 win.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared photos of the England team players with a heartfelt message.

The mother of two says, “Whilst it wasn’t the score we all wished for, I wanted to send a thank you to England.

“You united the whole country by making it to the final and you’ve done us all so proud.”

Princess Eugenie further said, “My heart hurts for all the players and staff England but you're all legends to us and you have a mighty roar.”

England had been dreaming of winning a first title in almost six decades and it looked as if it could be their night as Spain lost influential midfielder Rodri to injury at half-time.

However, substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday´s Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1.

England had hoped to finally claim a first men´s international title since their fabled victory at the 1966 World Cup, but fell just short in their first ever final on foreign soil.

