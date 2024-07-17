Prince Harry has no claim to fame left

Experts warn Prince Harry has learned he has no claim to fame left in Hollywood.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these comments about the Sussexes’ future.

He touched on the couple’s popularity during an interview with The Mirror.

During that time the expert voiced a number of concerns about the future that lay instore because everything depends on two things.

While explaining he was quoted saying, “Much depends on Meghan’s cookery program for Netflix and how well American Riviera Orchard, her lifestyle brand, actually does.”

Because “Meanwhile, it seems most unlikely that more awards will come Harry’s way anytime soon,” given how this one turned out.

In regards to what the couple have prepared for the future the expert also noted, “Nacho Figueras is a friend of Harry’s, and will appear in Harry’s series on polo for Netflix. Yet this is an elitist sport and unlikely to draw a large number of viewers.”

“Harry has, of course, outstanding legal issues over security and with the press which he intends to pursue in Britain but this is surely not destined to be his main claim to fame in the future,” the expert added before signing off as well.