US election 2024: Who could replace Biden as Democratic nominee?

US President Joe Biden pictured during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, November 23, 2021. — Reuters

US President Joe Biden has been facing calls to step back from the 2024 US presidential election race but remains adamant that he is fit to run for another four years in office despite the debacle caused by the debate against rival Republican candidate Donald Trump.



Still, if Biden chooses to leave the race and end his campaign willingly or forcefully by his Democratic Party, some scenarios could play out, according to CNN.

Biden has the support of nearly all of the Democratic delegates after the primaries. The delegates will vote at the Democratic National Convention in August. If he steps down, they will vote for another candidate and whoever gets the most votes will be the new Democratic nominee for the US election.

Moreover, if Biden does not step back voluntarily and the party wishes for him to leave the race, then they have the authority to make the convention open for everyone, reported BBC.

Nevertheless, despite the scenario, it is important to know the possible candidates if the current Democratic nominee steps back.

Top of the list is US Vice President Kamala Harris and it does seem obvious that the VP should replace Biden if he opts out of the race, as she is his running mate in the campaign for the upcoming election and has served with him in the office from 2021, however, other candidates are easily just as viable to lead a federal government.

Additionally, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a Democrat who many believe will be a good candidate to replace Biden. Whitmer has been governor of Michigan for two terms and it is also expected that she will run for president in 2028.

Despite her popularity, Whitmer has been a strong advocate of Biden and has even campaigned for him. In 2022, the governor led a campaign that allowed Democrats in Michigan to control the state’s legislature and implemented policies in the state including abortion access as well as gun safety measures.

Another possible candidate to replace Biden is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran for presidency in 2020.

The secretary has effectively dealt with the public transportation crisis during his tenure including the East Palestine train incident in Ohio, the bridge collapse of Baltimore and the scheduling crisis of Southwest Airlines in 2022.

Moreover, Buttigieg has expressed a desire to run for the office again.

In addition, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is a Democrat who can replace Biden if the need arises.

Shapiro has been on the highlights since he won a swing state in 2022, which Donald Trump won by a very small margin in 2016.

The governor again received the spotlight after a collapsed bridge was quickly rebuilt on a Philadelphia highway in 2023 under his supervision and orders.

Furthermore, Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker has been a Biden administration supporter for years, establishing his place as a deserving candidate for the US presidency.

Pritzker has also verbally targeted Trump before and after the debate calling the former US president a “liar”, gaining more favour from the Democratic Party and supporters of Biden.

Pritzker is also strict on progressive policies, just like Whitmer is, such as abortion rights and gun safety and control.