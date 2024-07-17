Tom Sandoval takes major step after Ariana Madix allegations

Tom Sandoval has reportedly exited from social media after making accusations against his former girlfriend, Ariana Madix.



As per the newest findings of Us Weekly, Tom Sandoval deleted his Instagram account after TMZ reported that he has sued his former partner Ariana Madix, who allegedly violated California’s criminal code.

According to the court filings obtained by the outlet, Tom alleged that Ariana illegally accessed his phone in March 2023, and the made copies of explicit videos of Rachel Leviss.

She then sent these clips to Rachel and other unnamed parties, which eventually resulted Rachel Leviss p*** allegations.

For those unversed, Tom and Ariana called it quits in 2023, after a relationship of nearly nine years.

At that time, it was revealed that Ariana had found Tom cheating with Vanderpump Rules castmate Rachell Leviss.

However, these allegations were denied by Tom as he appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

Claiming that he did not cheat on Ariana, Tom said, "I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier."

He continued, "And I told her, I said, 'Listen, we don't have to post anything on social media. Let's talk through this. Like, I understand.'"

"We were on hold for like, a big job too, for mixology, like, together. I said,] 'We can keep this between us — like we've always kept stuff between us — and figure out a way to navigate this that helps us both out [and] makes it easier," he also recalled.

However, he claimed that Ariana was in denial at that time, and was insisting to proceed with their romance.