Photo: Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon hopeful for return to UK

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon recently addressed the queries related to their return to UK.

On the recent episode of their family podcast, The Osbournes, Sharon Osbourne weighed in on her husband’s health crisis, which is reportedly keeping them from returning to United Kingdom.

Responding to a fan’s query, Sharon addressed, "It just seems that every time we're set to go something happens with Ozzy’s health, and so we'll get there," she explained in response to a fan's question.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ozzy has been battling the uncurable Parkinson's disease for several years now.

"We want to go back so bad, but we’ll get there won’t we, Ozzy? We will," she asked her musician husband.

The Black Sabbath singer responded, "We're trying to get on a flight," the musician added.

Their statements come after a previous report by In Touch Weekly detailed why they cancelled the Mad Monster Party earlier this month.

An insider said on the matter, “Things have taken a turn for the worse,” and noted of his wife, “As always Sharon wants to protect him.”

“It’s such a short trip on a private jet for them to get from L.A. to Phoenix for the event, so it’s a terrible sign that he can’t even make that,” they also mentioned before moving to a new topic at that time.