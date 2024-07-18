'We are united to win', Trump running mate JD Vance to GOP Convention

Republican Vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance (R-OH) speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024. — Reuters

Republican vice-presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump's running mate Senator James David Vance has said that the party is united to win the upcoming presidential elections in November this year.

"My message to you, my fellow Republicans, is that we love this country and we are united to win," Senator Vance said while addressing the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on the event's third day.

Introducing himself as the vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday, the 39-year-old senator spoke on Trump's assassination bid and called for a celebration for Trump's surviving an attempt on his life.

"Instead of a day of celebration, this could have been a day of heartache and mourning. For the last eight years, President Trump has given everything he has to fight for the people of our country," Vance told crowds.

"I want all Americans to go and watch the video of a would-be assassin coming a quarter of an inch from taking his life. Consider the lies they told you about Trump, and then look at that photo of him defiant, fist in the air.

“When Trump rose to his feet in that Pennsylvania field, all of America stood with him," Vance said.

It is to be noted that the Republican senator won a commanding victory in the 2022 Ohio Republican Senate primary and later triumphed over his Democratic opponent, Tim Ryan, in the November election in the same year.