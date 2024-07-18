Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's 99-year-old ex-PM, hospitalised

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad can be seen in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Mahathir Mohamad hospitalised since July 15 for coughing.

Ex-PM to remain in hospital for few days, spokesperson says.

He is being probed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.



Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalised in the country's capital city of Kuala Lumpur, Malay Mail reported.



The 99-year-old ex-PM was admitted at the National Heart Institute (IJN) for coughing since July 15 and will remain in hospital for a few days, his spokesman, Sufi Yusoff said Thursday, without providing further details on his condition.

Mahathir, who has been hospitalised multiple times and has a history of heart problems. He had also suffered from COVID-19 previously and was hospitalised for an unspecified infection earlier this year for 53 days.

He is among the individuals being investigated by The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for matters related to asset declaration.

He led his nation for nearly a quarter of a century in two different stints as prime minister.

His first stint ended in 2003 after 22 years in the job.

Mahathir returned as premier at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic election win in 2018, defeating the party he once led.

However, his government collapsed in less then two years due to internal disagreements, leading to his abrupt resignation as prime minister in 2020.