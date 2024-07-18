WATCH: Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai makes first political appearance

Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr, speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, July 17, 2024. — Reuters

Kai Trump, eldest granddaughter of former United States president Donald Trump, stole the show as she made her political debut on the Republican National Convention (RNC) stage on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old daughter of Donald Jr, the oldest son of the former president, and his ex-wife, Vanessa, delivered a short but personal tribute to her grandfather, NPR reported.

The 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate smiled through her heartfelt speech.

Kai's dad introduced her on stage and said that it was her "first time ever on a stage" and "first time ever giving a speech”.



After introducing herself to the crowd as "the granddaughter of Donald Trump", Kai began her speech, saying: "I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see.

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school."



She continued: "Even when he's going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be.

"Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him."

She added: "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell... and he’s still standing."

Who is Kai Trump?

Kai is an avid golfer and she recently posted a photo on her Instagram, which showed her standing beside her grandfather after winning a tournament at the Trump International Palm Beach golf course.



She offered words of support for Trump in a post after the recent assassination attempt against him.

She posted a photo of a bloodied Trump raising his fist in the air moments after the shooting. She captioned the post: "We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!"