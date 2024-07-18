Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife Firerose loses right to use his credit cards

Billy Ray Cyrus has been granted emergency motion to stop his estranged wife Firerose's use of his credit cards.



A Tennessee judge decided on the legal twist, citing there was no more valid reason for her continued access.

The Williamson County judge found “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges” on Cyrus’ cards, and restrained Firerose from using them, effective immediately, as per People.

The decision comes after a July 1 hearing where the judge asked both parties to exchange financial statements by July 11 and engage in mediation by the end of August.

Prior to the development, the former couple made several accusations against each other, including claims of financial mismanagement and emotional abuse.

However, Firerose asserted her innocence in the matter via a source, claiming the judge found no wrongdoing on her part.

On the other hand, Cyrus had made allegations of fraud and unauthorised expenditures made after his divorce filing, claiming an estimated $96,000.



"Ms. Hodges did not have authorization to use Mr. Cyrus' business credit card for the charges she made. To the extent Mr. Cyrus had already notified American Express that the charges were being disputed as fraudulent since Ms.

"Hodges has never been an authorized user on his business credit card nor given any authorization to make the charges she did on his credit card, the Judge issued a ruling to enjoin and restrain Ms. Hodges from further accessing any of Mr. Cyrus' business or personal accounts."

The divorce drama began nearly seven months after they exchanged vows as Cyrus quietly filed for divorce in May.