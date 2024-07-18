Kourtney Kardashian's trip tinged with sadness due to her son, Mason

Kourtney Kardashian arrived in Sydney, Australia with her kids Penelope and Reign on this week's episode of The Kardashians, but it included a revelation that left the trip feeling etinged with sadness.

This happened over her teenage son, Mason for those unversed.



It is pertinent to mention that she brought her newborn Rocky on the two-week trip as she followed husband, Travis Barker through part of his band Blink-182’s tour.

As per Daily Mail, in regards to her trip, Kourtney stated, “I am in Australia, we made it. We’ve been having the best time.”

However, her oldest child, 14-year-old son Mason, didn't come, as Kourtney confessed that he, “is home with his dad, which made her really sad.”

Furthermore, as per the earlier outlet, last week's episode featured a brief part where Kim stated that she will try to convince Mason to go on the trip by telling him all the cool things Australia has to offer, however, it didn’t seem to work out.

Moreover, according to Daily Mail and the episode, Travis was touring to different cities in Australia for about a week, while Kourtney was on the bedrest before and had a newborn baby with them as well.