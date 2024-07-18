Biden using his COVID-19 diagnosis as weapon, criticising Trump: Elon Musk

This combination of images shows former US president Donald Trump (left), US President Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. — Reuters/Files

President Joe Biden used his positive COVID-19 test in a political statement by posting "I'm sick" on X (formerly known as Twitter). This move was aimed at former president Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

The 81-year-old president's post was accompanied by a link to a donation page for Biden’s 2024 campaign. This message targeted Musk and his wealthy buddies who are willing to "buy" the elections.

A screenshot of US President Joe Biden's post on X. — X/@JoeBiden

Earlier, the owner of the electric car maker Tesla had been supporting the Republican candidate in the forthcoming elections in November.

Following the attack on the former president, Musk endorsed Trump on X and hoped for his rapid recovery.

On the contrary, the billionaire has also been dissatisfied with Biden’s immigration policies and has favoured Trump’s re-election bid by donating to a political group responsible for electing the Republican Representative, as reported by Bloomberg.

The president posted this statement right after being tested positive on Wednesday, a day after he attended the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, where he criticised Trump’s policies.

"He (Biden) will be returning to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," the White House said in its official release on Wednesday (local time).

However, Biden is vaccinated and has also had COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the most recent being in September 2023, the WH said.