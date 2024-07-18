Photo: Henry Cavill 'careful' to take big step in Natalie Viscuso romance: Source

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are becoming parents soon.

As fans will be aware, The Witcher alum announced in April 2024 that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

Now, as per a new report of Life & Style, Natalie’s friends are eager for them to ring in wedding bell, and so is Natalie.

A close friend of the actor revealed, "Natalie has been incredibly patient with him but like everybody who knows Henry back in Hollywood, she's waiting for him to formalize things with a proposal and a wedding date."

However, Henry’s work ethic and love for freedom is seemingly getting in the way of their much-anticipated wedding.

“A lot of this relationship has been conducted over long distances because Henry treasures his bachelor time too much, but he also has a whole extended family in England that he's still very close to and that he still relies on," they continued.

The source even added, "As he and Natalie march forward with plans for a family and even for business collaborations, Henry still keeps one foot in his hobby-filled lifestyle and also is totally adamant about making England, and not Los Angeles, his permanent base of operations."

Speaking of Henry’s rare personality traits, the insider mentioned, "Henry does everything at his own pace and is careful about every decision he makes," pointing out, "but that still doesn't explain why he hasn't taken the big step Natalie clearly wants him to.”

They concluded by stating, “She's not an insecure person but Henry's super-slow and purposeful way of doing everything in their relationship has made her a bit antsy, to say the least!"