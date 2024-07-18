Residents reveal the smart features of World's top cities in 2024

A collage of pictured from five cities ranked among the top 20 metropolises. — Reuters/File

The rising global temperature and environmental changes are obstacles for cities trying to adopt a sustainable future. Every year, the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) ranks the world’s smartest cities.

The BBC interviewed the residents of five of the highest-ranked cities in 2024.



Surprisingly, not a single city from North America or Africa made it to the top 20 this year. Most of the top 20 cities are from Europe and Asia.

Speaking to the BBC, the residents highlighted the features of the top-ranked cities that made these cities feel 'smart'.

Canberra, Australia

According to the Smart Cities Index 2024, Canberra, the Australian capital ranks third because of its low air pollution, its number of green spaces, and a high sense of inclusion among minority citizens.

Moreover, Bryden and David Campbell, co-founders of Brand Rebellion, praised the city’s condition.

"What truly stands out is the strong sense of community," said Bryden.

Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) arrives in Sydney, ahead of its commissioning ceremony on July 22, Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2023. — Reuters

"There's a genuine connectedness and a willingness to help and support others, making it a warm and welcoming place to call home.

"Canberra is advanced in clean energy and renewable initiatives. The city has ambitious targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, and this is evident in the ongoing electrification and adoption of renewable energy sources throughout the area," she added.

David, on the other hand, discussed the initiatives taken by the city.

"The city's smart city initiatives, including smart lighting, waste management and traffic management systems, significantly improve the efficiency and sustainability of city services," David said.

Canberra has high speed internet that supports overall connectivity and the growth of remote work.

Singapore

As per the Index, Singapore is ranked fifth, thanks to its high scores in safety — enabled by CCTV and high connectivity that makes schooling and traffic monitoring easier. The residents of this area are satisfied with the updated technology.

"Singapore's public transportation system is greatly enhanced by the strategic use of open data and contactless payment technologies," said Firdaus Syazwani, long-time resident and founder of personal finance resource Dollar Bureau.

A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. — Reuters

"Together this streamlines travel and makes it exceptionally convenient for residents and visitors alike," he added.

Resident Kirk Westaway, executive chef at two-Michelin-starred restaurant JAAN, also points to the small touches that make a big difference in public transportation.

"[Quick] contactless payments and real-time data mean you're not left waiting wondering if you'll get to your destination on time," he said.

In addition, Westway sheds light on sustainability and the smart framework of Singapore.

Technology is leveraged to spearhead sustainability efforts, and urban farming is becoming a way of life here," he said.

Lausanne, Switzerland

Switzerland’s three cities made it to the rankings of 2024, including Zurich at number one and Geneva at number four. The smaller Lausanne still punches above its weight, ranking seventh in the index even though its population sits at just around 150,000.

"I love living in Lausanne because it's such a small city with all the amenities of a big town," said Olivia Bosshart, PR manager at Lausanne Tourism.

People walk in the shopping street during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 17, 2020. — Reuters

"Everything is so close on foot. From the station, it's just 15 minutes to the lake [Lake Geneva] and 15 minutes to the city centre," she added.

Meanwhile, the city has invested in parks and has also taken initiatives in the digital sector.

"The City of Lausanne is committed to reducing its digital impact and supports a digital transition of its administration," explained Alexane Bornoz, communications director at the City of Lausanne, also pointing out the city's efforts in providing digital services to residents and visitors.

"A mobile app is available to find practical information for visiting and living in Lausanne," said Bornoz.

London, United Kingdom

London is ranked eighth; it continues to be on the list because of its ease of online services and accessible Wi-Fi.

The eye was lit up in red, white and blue to herald the birth of Prince George to William and Kate. — Reuters

"With great transportation both with the Tube, buses, boats and active travel schemes such as bikes and scooters, London is a fun place to be with lots going on every day of the week, including restaurants, pubs, night life, concerts and more," said Emma Orr of Winning Business UK Ltd. who worked with London's 32 boroughs on EV charging infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi stands tenth in this year's list because of efficient and accessible transportation, and high sanitation in the poorest areas of the city.

General view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2019. Picture taken January 3, 2019. — Reuters

"The city's integration of vehicle charging infrastructures and autonomous driving solutions has made commuting smooth and efficient," said Dhanvin Sriram, a resident of Abu Dhabi and founder of AI tool Prompt Vibes.

"The intelligent mobility centre ensures that land, sea, air and rail transportation are seamlessly managed. This advanced system not only reduces traffic congestion but also minimises environmental impact," he added.