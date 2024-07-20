Photo: Demi Moore spending time with ex amid Joe Jonas romance rumours: Report

Demi Moore is reportedly prioritizing spending time with former husband Bruce Willis as his health crisis worsens.

For those unversed, the star’s former husband was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022, and now In Touch reported that his condition is worsening with each passing day.

“Bruce’s dementia is progressing,” a source revealed to the outlet recently.

The source also claimed that the actress shares an unbreakable bond with her former partner, which has not lost its strength even 24 years after their split.

“She sees him at least once a week,” the source shared and added, “She will never abandon him or let him down.”

This news comes after rumours related to Joe Jonas’ flirty lunch with Demi surface on the internet and a source disclosed to Life & Style that “[Joe has] been texting her non-stop since and asking when they can hang out again.”

“She’s saying they’re better off as friends because she’s looking for something more long-term and serious, not just another fling with a younger man,” the insider claimed about A Few Good Men actress at that time.