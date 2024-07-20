Senator Sherrod Brown urges Biden to drop out of presidential election race

President of US Joe Biden (left) addressing an economic summit on July 16, 2024 in Henderson, Nevada, US Sherrod Brown pictured speaking at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee meeting on May 10, 2022 in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington DC, US. — Reuters

Senator of Ohio, Sherrod Brown has joined 35 Democrats in Congress to urge President Joe Biden to step out from the 2024 presidential election race.



President Biden delivered an unimpressive debate performance against former president Donald Trump last month, raising concerns over his age and ability to lead a federal government for four more years.

Sen Brown first shared his views on the Biden US election debacle with NBC News which has crowded all forums in the past week.

Biden has been under pressure from Democrats – both publicly and privately – to step out of the race and the senator from Ohio also believes the President of the United States should end his campaign: “I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me. At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the president should end his campaign.”

News of Biden contracting COVID-19 coming out on Wednesday didn’t help his cause as calls for Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate for the election started to ring out.

Democrats are turning to VP Harris to take the helm from Biden and lead the Democratic charge in the election in November this year but if the president does step down, then there is a process through which the new candidate will be elected.

Biden grabbed more than 4,000 delegates in the primaries last year and automatically became the de facto nominee of the Democratic Party. The delegates won by him will go on to vote for him in a virtual roll call before the Democratic National Convention.

But if Biden chooses to step down, then the delegates will cast their ballots for another Democrat.