Mark Zuckerberg heaps praise on Donald Trump after attempt on life

Republican candidate Donald Trump (left) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seen in this combination of pictures. — Reuters/File

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has heaped praise on former president and Republican nominee for the presidential election, Donald Trump after an attempt was made to assassinate him.



Zuckerberg called Trump’s raised fist while he was being escorted off the stage after a bullet grazed his ear, “one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” as quoted by NBC News.

Further praising Trump’s response to the shooting at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, Meta CEO stated: “At some level as an American, it’s hard to not, like, get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight. And I think that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”

Zuckerberg had previously, in an interview with Bloomberg, stated that he would not involve himself in the election due in November.



Over the years, Zuckerberg has faced backlash from Trump and President Joe Biden with the former US president stating that he would not ban TikTok in the US because it would benefit social media platforms owned by the Meta CEO.

Trump has recently threatened Zuckerberg with imprisonment if he were to be elected the next president through his own social media platform, called Truth Social.



Zuckerberg was a Republican in the past as in 2013, he hosted a fundraiser for then-governor of New Jersey and Republican Chris Christie. That changed in 2020 when the creator of Facebook donated 350 million dollars to local election offices raising questions and accusations from the Republic Party that the CEO was aiding Biden in his campaign.

As for President Biden, he expressed wariness over the CEO during his presidential campaign in 2020, telling the New York Times, “I’ve never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he’s a real problem.”