Taylor Swift hits new 'TTPD' milestone after 'amazing' Gelsenkirchen shows

Taylor Swift recently kicked off her Eras Tour shows in Germany.

After concluding her three night show in Gelsenkirchen, Swift expressed her gratitude to fans.

On Instagram, the singer shared photos from her shows alongside a heartfelt caption.

Taylor Swift thanked fans for the support of her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'

In the caption the Grammy-winning artist wrote, "Those 3 Gelsenkirchen crowds were AMAZING, and so thoughtful???"

"There were signs and paper hearts, the ‘betty’ wave, and tons of DIY “willow” orbs made out of balloons + phone flashlights. Thank you!!!" Swift added.

Additionally, Swift also expressed her appreciation for the support of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

She noted in her post that the album had stayed at number one for its first 12 weeks, a milestone she had never achieved before.

" I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away by what you’ve done - it stayed at #1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!!" the Blank Space crooner wrote.

She added, "You’re just the greatest. Anyway, now that we’ve officially kicked off our shows in Germany, I can’t wait to see you all in Hamburg next!"