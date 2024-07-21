Mohammed Shami breaks silence on rumours about marriage with Sania Mirza

Mohammed Shami (left) and Sania Mirza. —Screengrab/YouTube/ @NewsBookofficial/ Instagram/ @mirzasaniar

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has finally opened up about the news reports pertaining to his marriage with tennis star Sania Mirza.

Soon after some media outlets reported about their marriage, different posts with doctored images of the sports personalities’ marriage popped up on social media last month.

The reports have already altogether been ruled out by Sania’s father, saying they never even came across once, let alone married. "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him," Imran Mirza had told media on June 21.

Various Indian websites including Masala, Times Now, and Zoom had reported that Sania and Shami were set to get married on August 20, 2024.

After remaining mum over the rumour for about a month, Shami said it was strange to open the phone and see his own picture with someone.

"I believe that memes are meant for fun, but if it is related to someone's life, then one should make memes with a lot of consideration. People share such news from unverified pages and get away," he said in response to a query about rumours regarding the two athletes tying the knot.

In an interview with a YouTuber, the pacer said it was weird and done advertently for some lame fun.

The Indian cricketer warned those spreading fake news, saying: "If you have the guts, then speak from the verified pages, then I will tell you."



He said it was very easy to pull someone's leg. "You first work hard, achieve success, raise your level and help someone only then I will believe you are a good person,” he remarked.

Shami urged people to be responsible on social media and refrain from disseminating such unwarranted news.