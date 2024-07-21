Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making huge life changes for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are planning a very major decision for their entire family, but the ball is in the UK’s court.



Insights into all of this have been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within the Montecito household of the Duke and Duchess.

Per their findings, the couple are looking forward to a move to the UK but it all depends on the result of their High Court appeal that was put forward in June.

For those unversed, the initial verdict refuted any chances of Prince Harry receiving state funded security for himself of his Sussex family, while they are in the UK.

This prompted the source to say, “Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out.”

According to Express UK, as of right now, “He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search.”

“However, the court process seems to be taking its time,” they also chimed in to say shortly before chiming off.