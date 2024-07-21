Alec Baldwin makes first red carpet appearance after ‘Rust' trial dismissal

Alec Baldwin recently made his first red carpet appearance in East Hampton, one week after his Rust shooting case was dismissed.



The 66-year old actor, who was joined by wife Hilaria Baldwin, could be seen smiling as the couple attended the special screening at the Regal UA East Hampton theater.

Baldwin donned a stylish pair of dark grey trousers as well as a light blue shirt and black blazer on top.

The actor completed his ensemble wearing a pair of black leather loafers.

Hilaria also dressed for the occasion wearing a pink dress. She chose to wear a pair of closed-toed, white.

The It’s Complicated actor's appearance at the event comes shortly after he broke down in tears upon hearing the judge's decision of dismissing Rust shooting case against him.

Moreover, Baldwin had earlier indicated he might sue a New Mexico state prosecutor and the sheriff after discovering they withheld evidence during his trial related to a fatal shooting on the set of the movie.

In 2021, during the shoot of low-budget film Rust, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set in New Mexico, after a gun held by Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round while he was rehearsing a scene.



He has denied pulling the trigger and has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

