On a roll: Nasir Iqbal clinches Tasmanian Open Squash Championship

Pakistani sportsman beats Switzerland’s David Barnett by 3-1 with scores of 11-8, 12-10, 6-11, 11-5 in final

Faizan Lakhani
July 21, 2024

KARACHI: Squash player Nasir Iqbal upheld his winning streak by claiming the Tasmanian Open Squash Championship in Australia on Sunday.

The Pakistani sportsman beat Switzerland’s David Barnett by 3-1 with the scores of 11-8, 12-10, 6-11 and 11-5 in the final.

Iqbal is on a roll these days as this is his third title in Australia this year, he earlier bagged titles at the Bendigo International and Shepparton Open as well as reached the semi-final of the Victoria Open.

In the Tasmanian Championship semi-final, the squash star outshined France’s Melvil Ciani-Menko 3-0 with an impressive score of 4-11, 5-11, and 5-11.

These accomplishments have been achieved after his another noteworthy performance in the CNS Squash Championship final, which took place in Karachi earlier this year.

