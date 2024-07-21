Trump delivers bombastic speech in first rally since attempt on life

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks, as he holds a campaign rally for the first time with his running mate, Republican vice presidential nominee US Senator J D Vance in Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 20, 2024. — Reuters

Launching harsh criticism against political rivals after surviving an assassination attempt, the Republican Party’s presidential candidate Donald Trump labelled President Joe Biden’s allies as “thugs” and blamed Democrats for committing fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump, former US president who is running for a non-consecutive second presidential term, delivered a bombastic speech at his first rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday — one week after a bullet nearly took his life.

He used his usual tone to slam the opponents, calling Biden’s allies “thugs” and characterise migrants as coming from prisons, jails and mental institutions besides referring to the incumbent US President Biden as “Crooked Joe,” “feeble old guy,” “low IQ” and “stupid,” and US VP Harris as “Laughin’ Kamala,” “crazy” and “nuts.”

Trump termed Democrats “enemies of the democracy” and the Biden administration “grossly incompetent people running our country”.

He referred to Democrats as “enemies of the democracy” and bemoaned the “grossly incompetent people running our country.”

Trump, who served as the 45th United States president from 2017 to 2021, came down hard on migrants, saying that the US was a “dumping ground” for the world, which is “laughing at us.” He called for a “big deportation” to “get them the hell out”, NBC News reported.

Reiterating allegations of fraud in the 2020 poll, Trump said: “That’s the only thing they’re good at,” he said, adding later that “they have no shame whatsoever.”

During his Saturday speech, Trump criticised the Democrats for urging Biden to exit the presidential race.

“This guy goes and he gets the votes, and now they want to take it away,” he said. “That’s democracy. They talk about democracy. ‘Let’s take it away from him.’”

Trump also thanked Americans for their “extraordinary outpouring” of support after last Saturday’s shooting.

“I shouldn’t be here,” Trump said.

Trump had survived the attempt on life in Butler, Pennsylvania, one week ago during which one attendee was killed and two were hospitalised last week.