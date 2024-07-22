Pakistan's Asim Khan wins Jones Creek Open Squash Championship

Pakistani squash player Asim Khan seen with the trophy after winning the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship.— Provided by reporter/file

Pakistani squash player Asim Khan Sunday emerged victorious at the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship held in the USA.

The final, which offered a prize money of 12 thousand dollars, saw Asim Khan defeating his fellow countryman Ahsab Irfan by 1-3.

The final match in Johns Creek, Georgia, was a thrilling all-Pakistani affair. Asim Khan, currently ranked World No. 73 and Pakistan's top squash player, made a remarkable comeback after losing the first game to secure victory against Ashab Irfan.

The second-seeded Asim triumphed over third-seeded Ashab with scores of 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, and 4-11. This victory marks Asim Khan's third PSA title of the year and the 10th of his career.

Earlier in 2024, Asim had already clinched two titles, winning the Wild Card Challenger in Washington and the Squash Inspire Challenger in March.

His consistent performance has further solidified his position as a leading figure in the squash world. The all-Pakistani final at the Jones Creek Open highlights the growing prowess of Pakistani players on the international squash stage.