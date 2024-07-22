Is New York's 'Trump Tower' coming to Dubai?

This combination of images shows the entrance of the Trump Tower in New York, US (left) and the the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE. — Reuters/Unsplash/Files

Just when people thought there were enough skyscrapers in the United Arab States' Dubai, the development of yet another building is creating buzz among residents of the emirate.

However, the emirate's new building is not just any building. It is a project by former United States president Donald Trump.

According to a report by Time Out Dubai, the development of a building is set to be launched in 2025, marking the second Trump-branded project in the UAE after the Trump Estates at DAMAC Hills.

The new venture, like the 78-year-old US presidential nominee's famous Trump Tower in New York, will feature a Trump Hotel along with branded residential units.

This isn’t the first time a Trump Tower was announced in Dubai.

Previously, in 2005, a Palm Trump International Hotel and Tower was a proposed skyscraper hotel and residential complex which was meant to be located at the trunk of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

But in May 2009 work on the residential and hotel project had been suspended indefinitely, Construction Week Middle East reported at the time.

With the project now back on, specific locations and design details are expected to be revealed by the end of 2024.

The Trump organisation will not own or sell any part of this project but its name and branding will be under a licensing agreement.

It will be built by Saudi Arabian developer Dar Global.