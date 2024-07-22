Kamala Harris says President Biden's legacy 'unmatched in modern history'





US President Joe Biden (right) speaks next to Vice President Kamala Harris before signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, in the East Room at the White House in Washington DC, US on May 20, 2021 — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris made her first public appearance on Monday since entering the presidential race after President Joe Biden, 81, abruptly abandoned his reelection bid and endorsed her as his successor.

"Joe Biden's legacy over the last three years is unmatched in modern history," Harris said, before delivering remarks at a White House event to honour college athletes.

Harris has moved swiftly to lock up the Democratic presidential nomination, after Biden announced on Sunday he was stepping aside, bowing to pressure from fellow Democrats.

Virtually all of the prominent Democrats who had been seen as potential challengers to Harris have lined up behind her, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Campaign officials and allies have already made hundreds of calls on her behalf, urging delegates to next month's Democratic Party convention to join in nominating her for president in the November 5 election against Republican Donald Trump.

Biden's departure was the latest shock to a White House race that included the near-assassination of former President Trump by a gunman during a campaign stop and the nomination of Trump's fellow hardliner, US Senator JD Vance, as his running mate.

"My intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said in a statement on Sunday. "I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump."

Harris, who is Black and South Asian American, would fashion an entirely new dynamic with Trump, 78, offering a vivid generational and cultural contrast.

The Trump campaign has been preparing for her possible rise for weeks, sources told Reuters. It sent out a detailed critique of her record on immigration and other issues on Monday, accusing her of being liberal than Biden.

The Trump campaign accused Harris of favouring abolishing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and decriminalising border crossings, backing the so-called Green New Deal, supporting the administration's electric vehicle mandates and encouraging "defund the police" efforts.

Some of those were positions Harris adopted as an unsuccessful presidential candidate in the 2020 election when she was running on a more liberal agenda than Biden but were not ones that the administration assumed, particularly with regard to border security and law enforcement issues.

Biden, the oldest person ever to have occupied the Oval Office, said he would remain in the presidency until his term ends on January 20, 2025, while endorsing Harris to run in his place.

Biden's shaky June 27 debate performance against Trump led the president's fellow Democrats to urge him to end his run, but senior Republicans have demanded he resign from office, arguing that if he is not fit to campaign, he is not fit to govern.

Harris spent Sunday working the phones, dressed in a Howard University sweatshirt and eating pizza with anchovies as she spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a potential vice presidential running mate, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Congressional Black Caucus chair Representative Steven Horsford, according to sources.

Biden's withdrawal leaves less than four months to wage a campaign.

Trump, whose false claims that his 2020 loss to Biden was the result of fraud inspired the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol, on Monday questioned Democrats' right to change candidates.

"They stole the race from Biden after he won it in the primaries," Trump said on his Truth Social site.

Despite the early show of support for Harris, talk of an open convention when Democrats gather in Chicago on August 19-22 was not totally silenced.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama did not announce endorsements, although both praised Biden.

With Democrats wading into uncharted territory, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the party would soon announce the next steps in its nomination process.