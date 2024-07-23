Anna Faris calls Vatican punch ‘coolest moment’ of her life

Anna Faris loved playing the villain role in her new movie, My Spy The Eternal City.



The action-comedy movie is the sequel to My Spy released in 2020 and in the film, she starred alongside Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Dave Bautista, and Ken Jeong.

While talking about the 'coolest moment' for her life with People magazine, Anna said that a scene in which her character gets punched by a civilian on the sidewalk was her favorite.

"We did this scene in front of the Vatican on a weekday. I mean, the whole thing is packed. I'm in this crazy leather outfit and my character gets punched really hard by an older Italian woman and everyone is watching," she sketched the scene.

"I felt like if this isn't one of the coolest moments of my life, I don't know what is! It was surreal. It was such a joy,” Faris explained.

It is pertinent to mention that the scene was filmed in Rome in April 2023.