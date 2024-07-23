Prince George’s birthday brings painful memories to Prince William

Prince George recently celebrated his 11th birthday, which has left his father, Prince William, worried as it brought back some painful memories for the Prince of Wales.



As the 11-year-old, who is second in line to British throne, grows older, he is being ‘gently’ introduced to strict rules and regulations that come with his future role as King.

Unlike William, George is being gently eased into the realities of the Royal world, thanks to the careful approach adopted by his parents during his early years.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward, told the Mirror, "William and Kate have always been wary of exposing their children to the public as William still has painful memories of his own childhood and how he hated the persistent attention.”

"Prince George's public entrance into royal life had a gentle beginning,” she revealed. “Kate and William planned it that way and will continue to do so."

But now that he is 11, George will have to learn to transition into adulthood “quicker than most” as he is the second in line to British throne.

"Like many boys when they reach the age of 11 Prince George is making the transition from childhood into adulthood,” the expert said.

"He learnt how to be a child and now he is learning how to be an adult and to think about himself in new and challenging ways,” she added.

“But because of his status as a royal prince and future King, George had to grow up quicker than most. He was brought up to be polite and kind to everyone.”