Joe Manganiello hints at fatherhood with ‘big dad energy'

Being a dad was always on the bucket list of Joe Manganiello.



The 47-year-old actor appeared as a guest on the Podcrushed podcast hosted by three cohosts Nava Kaveli, Penn Badgley, and Sophie Ansari.

During the interview, the True Blood alum talked about his plans to have kids and revealed that it is "definitely on the docket" for him.

Manganiello mentioned that he has always been a ‘fun uncle’ to his brother’s kids.

He told the show co-host, Badgley, "It's something that's definitely on the docket, you know, at some point.”

Badgley asked, "You mean to have kids?" to which he replied, "Yeah. For sure."

Manganiello went on to say, “That was never not on the table. At every stage in life that was always, you know, that was something that was always talked about. That was always on the forefront of any serious relationship that I got into."

"I've always wanted to be a father," Manganiello noted, and jokingly said that he has "big dad energy."

He further said, "I think I have a lot to give in that department."

Currently, Manganiello is dating Caitlin O’Connor and the couple has already discussed their plans of expanding family as per a source told People magazine.