Ben Affleck skips Jennifer Lopez birthday where she 'cried'

At her 55th birthday party, Jennifer Lopez said she shed some "tears" as she thanked her friends and family for being there despite her husband Ben Affleck being nowhere seen at the bash.



The celebration was based on a stunning theme of the Netflix drama Bridgeton in the Hamptons in New York and the avatar the Billboard winner got into was Queen Charlotte.

Expressing her emotions in a post, she wrote, "I've been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears."

The bash comes hot on the heels of the tension J.Lo is facing with her marriage to the Oscar winner.

It was said the Argo star is doing what he wants in his bachelor pad in LA by binging on fast food which, he, in the past, could not able to do because he was following The Mother star's strict workout routine.

“Ben doesn’t have to do a thing. He can sleep in and eat whatever he wants. He’s king of his own castle again, and he’s making up for lost time," the sources told RadarOnline.

"If he has a craving for chicken wings AND pizza, he indulges it. He knows the delivery guys on a first-name basis now.”