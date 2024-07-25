What really happened before the viral Manchester airport assault

This still shows police officers assaulting the brothers at the Manchester Airport. — Sky News

Two British-Pakistani brothers assaulted brutally at airport.

Pakistani community in uproar after footage goes viral.

The Rochdale family is originally from Kotli in Azad Kashmir.

LONDON: The two British-Pakistani brothers assaulted brutally by the Manchester Police got into a heated argument with a fellow passenger after the person racially abused their mother during a flight from Qatar to Manchester Airport.



The local Pakistani community is in uproar after the footage of the assault sent shockwaves across the world — and protests are planned till the prosecution and trial of the police officers involved in the worst kind of assault ever seen from the UK police.

Geo News has learnt from the family sources in Manchester that the British-Pakistani family from Rochdale was on a visit to Qatar and the elderly mother of the two brothers — Ammad and Fahir — was racially abused by the passenger on board.

The row escalated after the flight landed at Manchester Airport when the brothers confronted the passenger for abusing their mother, as the passenger came out after clearing the immigration.

Akhmad Yaqoob, the lawyer for Ammad and Fahir, told Geo News he cannot comment unless he sees the evidence of the allegations made by the police.

"What we know so far is that the Manchester Police brutally assaulted them, damaged their body, caused grievous harm, humiliated them and acted in a barbaric manner."

The passenger called the police after getting into a heated argument and altercation with the brothers. It's not known whether there is any truth to the allegations made by the police that one of the brothers assaulted a police officer before the cop assaulted them.

One source said that the passenger and the British-Pakistani brothers physically assaulted each other. The source said the passenger was of Arab descent, another said it was a female passenger.

A family source said that the passenger had hit the elderly mother of the brothers with a trolley at the airport and abused her. The police attempted to arrest one of the brothers who resisted the arrest, calling it unfair.

Ammad and Fahir told Geo News that they were advised not to comment and were too distressed to speak and would let their legal team speak till they were back to normal.

The police not only assaulted the brothers but also arrested them and tortured them in the police van on the way to the lock-up too, according to their family members.

Yaqoob said: "We are calling for the formal charges against the police officers and justice for the victims of the police abuse."



He told Geo News there will be further protests today and they will seek to start a case against the police immediately.

After hundreds of protesters gathered outside Rochdale Police Station late at night, they were released and taken to the hospital.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it understands the "immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel" after the footage from Manchester Airport emerged.

Hundreds of protestors chanted "GMP, shame on you" in a reference to the local police. They called for the sacking and prosecution of the police officers involved in the assault, stamping and kneeing of the unarmed brothers.

Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry, of Greater Manchester Police, said an officer "has been removed from operational duties" in relation to the footage. It is understood the officer has not been suspended.

The video, filmed at Terminal 2 of the airport, shows an officer with a taser in his hand appearing to kick and then stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him. A second man was also struck by the officer as he stood by.

GMP said officers had been responding to reports of an assault at Terminal 2 at 8.25pm on Tuesday.

"The alleged suspect was seen on CCTV at a ticket machine in the car park and officers attended the location to arrest him," Chaudhry said.

During the response, police said three officers were assaulted. One female officer suffered a broken nose, while the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries that required hospital treatment.

GMP also acknowledged concerns about "conduct within the video" but said officers had arrived at the scene with guns and there was a "clear risk" of "their firearms being taken from them" during the altercation.

The force added that four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers.

Eyewitness Amar said he had heard shouting as he was turning the corner in the area. He heard: "You're under arrest, you're wanted."

He said he then saw one man being "pinned against the wall", before "pushing and shoving".

Amar said he believes it was then that the man's brother came "running over" — before being pushed to the floor and "kicked" by police.

Manchester Airport said: "We are aware of an incident involving Greater Manchester Police officers that took place yesterday and, as a result, the force is investigating the matter.

Reacting to the matter, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he understands the “concern” over footage appearing to show a police officer kicking a prone man. He said that Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is meeting Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to discuss the video.

MP Naz Shah said that "huge and rightful concern surrounding the viral footage about the incident in Manchester Airport".

She said that she was deeply disturbed and horrified having watched it. "Important a full thorough and immediate investigation takes place. The IPOC should rightfully look into this incident."

Labour MP Afzal Khan said he was aware of an incident at Manchester Airport, where officers appeared to use excessive force against an unarmed civilian.

"I've spoken to Greater Manchester Police and the local MP, and I urge GMP to provide meaningful reassurances to the community and refer themselves to the IOPC as a matter of urgency."

