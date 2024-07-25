Parisians offer language tip to tourists visiting France for 2024 Olympics

Parisians guide tourists ahead of Olympics 2024. —Reuters

As the Olympics hosted by France is approaching, Parisians have guided tourists to use some specific words and phrases on their tour of the country.

According to CNN, saying “bonjour” (hello) in French is an essential step that boosts the impression of the person. This advice was given by a former US expat who lived there.

“If you’re going to France and you don’t start off all your interactions with ‘bonjour,’ you may be in for a little bit of a rude awakening,” says Elisabeth Guenette, who regularly shares language tips and cultural insights from her time teaching both in France and in the US with her 150,000-plus followers on social media.

“Starting with ‘bonjour’ will already drastically change your experience,’ Guenette says. “That is the No. 1 rule.”

Despite being an acceptable way to grab someone’s attention in many places, saying “excuse me” is perceived as abrupt and rude by Parisians.

Additionally, this rule applies in every situation, regardless of the place. This was explained by a French coach, whose clients include brands like Chanel and Cartier.

“And that rule applies whether you’re checking into a hotel, buying a baguette, or making a restaurant reservation,” says Countess Marie de Tilly.

However, de Tilly explains the consequences of not following these steps.

“If you don’t say ‘bonjour,’” de Tilly explains, restaurant staff “won’t work too hard to book a table for you. It’s the key.”

Alongside, just like “bonjour,” there are some other important words to use.

That’s “au revoir,” but if you want to switch it up, you could also say “bonne journée” (Have a nice day) or “bonne soirée” (Have a good night) if it’s evening.

Speaking a few words in French can go a long way, Guenette says.

“Knowing a tiny bit of French to begin your conversations shows that you are respecting their culture,” she says.