Good news for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' fans

July 25, 2024

The Apes franchise's last entry was a huge hit at the box office though no sequel has been announced for the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes—a star of the series has an update that would make the fans over the moon.

Freya Allan who played Mae in the film told GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con, "I know things," the actress teased without giving much details.

Her co-star Peter Macon weighed in on the sequel talks stating, "I feel like there is some really juicy and delicious hard conversations that need to be had," adding, "Where do we go? Where we leave the film, [we're] rooting for [Mae] but kind of can't stand [her]."

Further commenting on the future of the franchise, Freya said, "Well, we've been speaking about me being an extra ape, I don't know if this is all just jokes but I would love that."

Adding, "If there's future films, maybe I can be Mae but I can also sneak in there as an ape at some point."

