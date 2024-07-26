Prince Harry blasts ‘they pushed me too far' over Meghan protection

Prince Harry has reportedly made a shocking statement over Meghan Markle’s potential return to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living with Meghan in California, has given a fresh interview where he has admitted UK is still ‘unsafe’ for his wife and children.

During a new interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry said: "There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway."

“They pushed me too far," he continued. "It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. But I don't think there's anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself."

He then continued: "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."