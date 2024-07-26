Is the Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg fight back on?

This combination of images shows Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg. — Reuters/Instagram/@zuck

Many people, including those who aren't fans of wrestling matches, were disappointed after the mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between tech rivals Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg didn't happen because that's just how "iconic" the idea was.

However, recent remarks made by the Tesla CEO and Meta owner give people some hope that the fight might actually happen one day.

Musk, 53, on Wednesday renewed speculation of a fight between the two tech moguls during a visit to Capitol Hill, where he was a guest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his divisive address to Congress.

"I'll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules," Musk said in a response to a question from a reporter, The Hill reported.

However, Zuckerberg, 40, appeared unenthused about the Tesla owner's latest invitation to fight.

"Are we really doing this again," Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads in response to Musk.

Musk and Zuckerberg had floated the idea of a fight last year, but the showdown never came to fruition.

Musk, who bought X (formerly Twitter) in 2022, initially challenged the Meta CEO in June 2023, as the social media giant was preparing to release Threads, its X rival.

"I'm up for a cage match if he is," Musk said in a post on X at the time.

Zuckerberg, who took up jiu-jitsu training during the pandemic, appeared interested at first, writing "Send Me Location" in an Instagram story.

Despite repeatedly going back and forth online and Musk even getting injured while training for it, the two never met for a fight.