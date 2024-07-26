Photo: Margot Robbie enjoys 'hottest career' in Hollywood amid pregnancy: Source

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerly are expecting their first child after 8 years of marriage.

As per Life & Style, starting a family has been on the couple’s cards for quite some time, but they were waiting for the right time.

An insider began, “Margot is going into motherhood the same way she went into Barbie: with her eyes wide open and more than aware of the consequences of her decision. Especially since it’s very delicate timing.”

“Having kids is something Margot and Tom have talked about and wanted. But they waited eight years to start a family because she had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish first,” the source continued.

The insider went on to point out that after Barbie success Margot “and Tom are the hottest producers in town and are continuing to grow their company, LuckyChap, at a startling pace,” adding, “That’s not changing at all – not now that they’re starting a family.”

The source also shared, “She’s always had a million things going on even before Barbie put her entire lifestyle under the microscope like never before,” noting, “The good news is, nobody who works with Margot doesn’t think she’s going to be able to handle motherhood with the same unflappable ‘can-do,’ positive energy that she brings to everything.”

“She has the hottest career in Hollywood right now, and nothing about that has to change just because she and Tom are finally having kids!” they concluded.