Matt Damon never to follow in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez footsteps: Report

Matt Damon is reportedly not much inspired by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage, which is reportedly falling apart just after two years.



An insider recently told Life & Style that Matt Damon has learnt how not to not to stay married from his close pal, Ben Affleck.

For those unversed, the Good Will Hunting alum married Luciana in December 2005, and they share a brood of three daughters together.

“Ben’s troubles with J. Lo and other women have served as a handy guide for Matt when it comes to what not to do in a relationship,” an insider began.

They also stated, “Matt and Luciana did go through a tough time in their marriage, mainly it was because he was working so much, but they’ve turned things around.”

“He sees how lonely Ben is, the pain he goes through when he has these break-ups, the cost of it, to his mental stability as well as his bank balance,” the source mentioned.

“All things considered, Matt feels beyond grateful to have such a wonderful wife and stable marriage,” they continued.

Speaking of the couple deep-rooted commitment to each other, the insider claimed that Luciana “is very much his best friend, he knows he’d be miserable without her.”

The insider concluded, “He's vowed never to slip up and lose her.”