Harris closes in on Trump as she lands fifth poll win in 24 hours

Kamala Harris (L) leads over Trump. —Reuters/File

Vice President Kamala Harris has narrowed the gap with former president Donald Trump after winning her fifth poll in 24 hours, according to a recent poll by Wall Street Journal.

In the head-to-head match, the Trump leads Harris 49% to 47% in a two person match up within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Nevertheless, President Joe Biden, who stepped down from the polls and endorsed her running mate Harris, on July 21, was losing to the Republican candidate by a six-points margin, according to WSJ poll taken earlier this month.

Several citizens believe that the Harris-Trump contest will likely be close, with Harris winning the contest.

In this respect, speaking to Newsweek, Dan Lamb, a senior lecturer at the Brooks School of Public Policy at Cornell University, said that Harris gained victory because of her strong speeches.

"Harris won the week with strong speeches, viral social media, and important endorsements, predicting that her polling position may improve further in the near future.

"It's hard to see the buzz letting up, with attention turning to her VP pick and the DNC's delegate voting starting in early August," Lamb added. "After that comes the DNC convention. The next several weeks could be very favourable for her polling."

Another professor at Syracuse University Grant Davis Reeher told WSJ: "Not surprised to see the race tighten a bit because Harris is not Biden, and Biden was on a pretty bad glide path.

"Harris also has some of the traits that a lot of Democrats were looking for," Reeher said. "Her early performance has been good, and she's picking up some good endorsements. The money is coming in. All this has been widely reported in the press, which furthers the impression of new viability."

"So, it's not surprising that this would give you a bump," he continued. "What I don't see, however, is her making up the ground in the battleground states. But some newer polling may come out that shows this. Still, based on what we can see, she has some ground to make up."

Meanwhile, a Fox News poll released on Friday showed that Trump is losing influence in Michigan.