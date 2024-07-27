 
'Deadpool & Wolverine' makes fun of Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck's divorce?

Ryan Reynold starrer 'Deadpool & Wolverine' features cameo of Jennifer Garner

July 27, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine, which released in theatres on Friday, apparently contains dialogue which pokes fun at divorce of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Garner, who parted ways with ex-husband Ben Affleck, recently reprised her role as Elektra from the 2003 film Daredevil in Deadpool 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that she starred in the 2003 film the Gone Girl star.

The duo got married later in 2005 and ended up getting divorce after 10 years of staying together.

Now, as per E! News, during her cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, Garner's character Elektra revealed that villain Cassandra Nova has killed Daredevil, played by Affleck in the 2003 film of the same name.

To which Deadpool, played by Reynolds, reacts sadly and shares his condolences to her.

Surprisingly, Elektra does not mind being a widow. She tells Deadpool, "It's fine."

This scenes hints at a good bond between Affleck and Garner, despite their divorce. The ex-couple also co-parent three children.

After their divorce, Affleck reunited with his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and the two tied the knot in 2022. 

Meanwhile, Garner has been off-again-on-again dating John Miller since 2018.

