Drake booed offstage in his hometown during Limp Biztik concert

Drake was met with an unpleasant welcome at a concert in his hometown in Toronto.



The Canadian rapper was attending Limp Biztik's concert on Thursday night, when the frontman Fred Durst gave Drake a shoutout.

“Did you know Drake’s here tonight?” Durst said into the mic, only to be met with humiliation as the crowd booed at Drake.

“I thought Drake was your homie? What? No? Drake’s my homie,” Durst went on, but the crowd continues to boo.

The rocker then dedicated the next track in the band’s set to the 6 God rapper. “F*** you,” one fan can be heard saying in a viral clip on TikTok.

“Since Drake’s here — he’s over here on the side — we’re gonna do this one for him. It’s dedicated to you,” Durst concluded as the band’s 2000 hit Take a Look Around began to play in the background.

Netizens were left divided as they watched the Loserville Tour clip circulating on X, with some shocked to see the rapper getting booed in his hometown while others said they saw it coming.

This isn't the first time Drake was booed offstage as he previously faced a similar fate in November 2019 at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

However, he had a cheeky comeback at the time on Instagram. “Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30,” he wrote.