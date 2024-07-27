 
Geo News

Drake booed offstage in his hometown during Limp Biztik concert

This isn't the first time Drake was booed offstage as he previously faced a similar fate in November 2019

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Drake booed offstage in his hometown during Limp Biztik concert

Drake was met with an unpleasant welcome at a concert in his hometown in Toronto.

The Canadian rapper was attending Limp Biztik's concert on Thursday night, when the frontman Fred Durst gave Drake a shoutout.

“Did you know Drake’s here tonight?” Durst said into the mic, only to be met with humiliation as the crowd booed at Drake.

“I thought Drake was your homie? What? No? Drake’s my homie,” Durst went on, but the crowd continues to boo.

The rocker then dedicated the next track in the band’s set to the 6 God rapper. “F*** you,” one fan can be heard saying in a viral clip on TikTok.

“Since Drake’s here — he’s over here on the side — we’re gonna do this one for him. It’s dedicated to you,” Durst concluded as the band’s 2000 hit Take a Look Around began to play in the background.

Netizens were left divided as they watched the Loserville Tour clip circulating on X, with some shocked to see the rapper getting booed in his hometown while others said they saw it coming.

This isn't the first time Drake was booed offstage as he previously faced a similar fate in November 2019 at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

However, he had a cheeky comeback at the time on Instagram. “Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30,” he wrote. 

Rob Liefeld opens up about the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' joke
Rob Liefeld opens up about the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' joke
Netflix joins hands with 'geniuses' of 'Guns & Gulaabs'
Netflix joins hands with 'geniuses' of 'Guns & Gulaabs'
Brad Pitt appears somber at F1 practice amid Angelina Jolie legal battle video
Brad Pitt appears somber at F1 practice amid Angelina Jolie legal battle
Sinéad O' Connor family 'shocked' by 'hideous' waxwork of the late singer
Sinéad O' Connor family 'shocked' by 'hideous' waxwork of the late singer
Lindsay Lohan's fans go wild over her smile during golden hour
Lindsay Lohan's fans go wild over her smile during golden hour
Dua Lipa takes drastic step for her £6.75million London mansion
Dua Lipa takes drastic step for her £6.75million London mansion
Aisha Tyler recalls her time with Matthew Perry on 'Friends' set
Aisha Tyler recalls her time with Matthew Perry on 'Friends' set
Travis Kelce cheers up Taylor Swift fan at Kansas City Chiefs training camp video
Travis Kelce cheers up Taylor Swift fan at Kansas City Chiefs training camp