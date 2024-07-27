Prince Harry allows Meghan Markle to resume acting ‘out of guilt’

Prince Harry has allowed Meghan Markle to resume her acting after the Duchess left her career behind to marry him, a new report has revealed.



A report by OK! Magazine has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex, who rose to fame with her role in the legal drama Suits, is ‘considering’ offers in hopes of returning to acting.

A source close to couple told the publication that Meghan made the decision to resume acting as she realized she misses her life before entering the Royal family.

"She feels the time is right to start looking at offers as she knows she’ll be criticised whatever she does so she can cope with backlash and wants to do what makes her happy,” the insider said.

The tipster said the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is eyeing up a "big comeback.”

As for Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the insider claimed that he often feels ‘guilty’ for his beloved wife “having to give up on her dream life.”

The Duke “knows how much she sacrificed to marry him and have a family with him so he will support her no matter what,” they said of the doting husband.

"She has quite a few work commitments coming up but this is just the beginning of Meghan's big comeback and she'll be doing things on her terms."