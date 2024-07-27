'The Boys' creator shares big news after s4 finale

After the explosive season four, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has shared an explosive announcement: a new spinoff.



It will be titled Vought Rising and focus on Jensen Ackles's Solider Boy and Aya Cash's Stormfront. “We’ve actually had this idea in our pocket for a really long time,” he told Variety.

The creator continued, “And in fact, when I went to Amazon, to pitch spinoffs, I came with two spinoffs, ‘Gen V’ and ‘Vought Rising.’ And at the time, they said, ‘Let’s start with “Gen V,”‘ and we’ll see how it goes and then maybe we’ll do ‘Rising.’"

Adding, "It turns out it went OK. I’m just fascinated with the history of how we became who we became. ‘The Boys’ itself is basically a film noir. It’s like cops and robbers."

Explaining the supe-injected heroes will do wonders, Eric said, So to really do it classically with like fedoras and trench coats and salacious stuff, and like ‘L.A. Confidential’ with superheroes, is just going to be super fun. And Jensen and Aya, they’re superstars. They’re gonna blow the doors off.”