Glimpses from Sania Mirza's '24 hours in Switzerland'

Sania Mirza shares pictures from her 24 hour trip to Switzerland. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza has shared stunning glimpses of her short trip to Switzerland on Instagram, gracing fans and admirers once again with a sneak-peek into her life.

Mirza shared a bunch of photographs of herself and her activities during her one-day trip to the European country.

She captioned the post as: “24 hours in Switzerland”.

The first three pictures showed the tennis superstar in a chic all black outfit with a statement pearl necklace and her hair tied up in a ponytail.

Following the initial pictures on the slideshow, Sania can be seen looking straight into the camera lens in the fourth picture.

She is holding a cup of beverage and the viewers can see the exquisite scenic view from the balcony of her hotel room in its background in the fifth picture.



The next ones are some pretty pictures of a well-served breakfast with a beautiful view in front of it and the last with Sania holding a glass of juice on her flight back concludes her short trip picture dump.

The 37-year-old owns a large fan following who loves to keep up with her daily life glimpses. She has from time to time won the hearts of her fans and admirers with adorable social media posts.

Earlier, Sania shared a glance on what lies in her phone’s camera roll following her star studded appearance at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

The tennis player is popular for her witty interviews and game skill set across the globe.