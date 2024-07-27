 
Geo News

Glimpses from Sania Mirza's '24 hours in Switzerland'

Tennis superstar graces fans with another adorable, scenic sneak-peek into her life

By
Sports Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Sania Mirza shares pictures from her 24 hour trip to Switzerland. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Sania Mirza shares pictures from her 24 hour trip to Switzerland. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza has shared stunning glimpses of her short trip to Switzerland on Instagram, gracing fans and admirers once again with a sneak-peek into her life. 

Mirza shared a bunch of photographs of herself and her activities during her one-day trip to the European country. 

She captioned the post as: “24 hours in Switzerland”.

The first three pictures showed the tennis superstar in a chic all black outfit with a statement pearl necklace and her hair tied up in a ponytail. 

Following the initial pictures on the slideshow, Sania can be seen looking straight into the camera lens in the fourth picture. 

She is holding a cup of beverage and the viewers can see the exquisite scenic view from the balcony of her hotel room in its background in the fifth picture.  

The next ones are some pretty pictures of a well-served breakfast with a beautiful view in front of it and the last with Sania holding a glass of juice on her flight back concludes her short trip picture dump.

The 37-year-old owns a large fan following who loves to keep up with her daily life glimpses. She has from time to time won the hearts of her fans and admirers with adorable social media posts.

Earlier, Sania shared a glance on what lies in her phone’s camera roll following her star studded appearance at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

The tennis player is popular for her witty interviews and game skill set across the globe.

French gold-medallists Perec and Riner light Olympic cauldron
French gold-medallists Perec and Riner light Olympic cauldron
Sri Lanka outclass Pakistan in semi-final of Women's T20 Asia Cup
Sri Lanka outclass Pakistan in semi-final of Women's T20 Asia Cup
Paris Olympics: Opening ceremony unfolds with smashing razzle-dazzle
Paris Olympics: Opening ceremony unfolds with smashing razzle-dazzle
Paris ready to host 2024 Olympic Games under enhanced security
Paris ready to host 2024 Olympic Games under enhanced security
Shoaib Malik says 'no interest in playing for Pakistan again'
Shoaib Malik says 'no interest in playing for Pakistan again'
Lionel Messi reacts to Olympic Games opening fixture chaos
Lionel Messi reacts to Olympic Games opening fixture chaos
Hijab-wearing French sprinter faces exclusion from Olympics opening ceremony
Hijab-wearing French sprinter faces exclusion from Olympics opening ceremony
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan qualifies for semi-finals after India's win over Nepal
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan qualifies for semi-finals after India's win over Nepal