Meghan Markle to join Katy Perry in new venture

Meghan Markle suprrotung Katy Perry in charity endeavours

July 28, 2024

Meghan Markle is stepping up to help poor and needy in her neighbourhood.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to join a charity, run by Angela Miller-Bevan, in Montecito to provide food and clothes to those in need.

Speaking to Mirror, Angela said: “I know other celebrities that support us have spoken to Meghan. I’m hoping it works out. We’d love to have her as part of our family.” The project already works with stars such as Katy Perry, Rob Lowe and Footloose singer Kenny Loggins.

The CEO said: “Celebrities and the wealthy people here in Santa Barbara do want to give back to their community. They give us a lot of support, which we are very grateful for – especially for our annual telethon.”

“Teachers, health workers, shop workers have to spend the vast majority of their income on rent. They have little left over for food. We see a lot of middle-class people here, middle-income people, who need our services,” she noted.

