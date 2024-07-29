Giancarlo Esposito gets candid about entering the 'Captain America' world

Giancarlo Esposito just revealed his next move as an onscreen superhero!

After the 66-year-old actor made his appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, alongside his Captain America: Brave New World costars, he had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine.

He opened about his journey from the famous satire series, The Boys to entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and gave a preview of his next Captain America character.

"You know, to me, this is cinema," Esposito told the outlet as he contrasted his roles on The Boys and taking on an MCU part.

"So, there's a different feeling that surrounds being on the big screen than on television; scenes are a little longer, storylines are a littler more connected throughout, and I play the bada** of all bada**** in a way that's less diplomatic and more action-oriented. For me, I couldn't be happier about joining the MCU," he stated.

Giancarlo Esposito has played the character, Stan Edgar, in Prime Video's famous series, The Boys, a show that is a satirical take on the superhero genre ever since its launch in 2019. It has four different seasons with it latest one having been released on June 13, 2024.