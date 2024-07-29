 
Kaley Cuoco marks ‘soulmate' Tom Pelphrey's 42nd birthday

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter in March 2023

July 29, 2024

Kaley Cuoco is commemorating her partner Tom Pelphrey’s birthday with a sweet note

The 38-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to mark her longtime partner’s 442nd birthday.

In the celebratory post, she penned down a heartwarming note for her ‘soulmate’ and shared 10 photos of Tom and their sweet family.

The Big Bang Theory alum began her caption with, “42 never looked this damn good!"

Kaley went on to say, "Happy birthday to my soul mate …. @tommypelphrey you make everything better.. love celebrating every milestone together.”

“What a life! I love you, birthday boy!" she added.

In the carousel of photos, Kaley shared the first snap of Tom taking a selfie in a car while sitting in the driving seat.

The Role Play actress further shared the Ozark actor’s more images with her and their baby daughter spending quality time together.

Moreover, the photos also include a throwback from Kaley's pregnancy days.

Additionally, Tom rushed to the comment section of the post, writing, “Love you!! The last 2 1/2 years have been the best years. Thank you for including the beach photo (yes we paid for that).”

For those unversed, the love birds started dating in 2022 and welcomed their first child in March 2023. 

