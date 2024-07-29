 
Geo News

Kate Middleton ‘tougher' attack on Meghan Markle racist claims revealed

Kate Middleton wanted tit for tat over Meghan Markle racist claims

By
Web Desk
|

July 29, 2024

Kate Middleton was adamant on sending out a strong message after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claims about racism.

The Princess of Wales, who was at that time the Duchess of Cambridge, was keen on shunning all the rumours about the Royal Family being racist.

In a statement from the Palace in 2021, it was noted: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

Meghan and Harry had both accused an unnamed Royal Family member for discussing their son, Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the Palace said.

Now, Robert Jobson has unveiled how Kate pushed the draft to be stern.

Writing for MailOnline he said: "The original draft of the statement had been much milder, but both William and Catherine had been keen to toughen it up.

"It was the then Duchess of Cambridge herself who came up with the powerful phrase 'recollections may vary'.

"Her husband also challenged the allegations, telling reporters: 'We are very much not a racist family'.

