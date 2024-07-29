Brittany Mahomes seeks help from IG moms for some parental advice

Brittany Mahomes seeks help from Instagram moms for some parental advice

Brittany Mahomes is seeking some advice about toddler TV time from her IG followers as she opens up a question-and-answer box on the social media app to receive some tips.

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a post on her Instagram stories asking for help from her fellow toddler moms.

Pregnant mom of two asked for help after she and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, let their son Bronze develop a “bad habit” while they were traveling around Europe for an extended family vacation during the NFL off-season.

Mahomes began at length by admitting, “We started a bad habit with Bronze while on vacation. We started letting him watch TV when eating literally just to keep him chill and not throw fits in public [because] he is still not the best eater and will fight it and throw huge huge huge fits when trying to make him eat.”

In regards to this, the mom-to-be continued by saying, “[So,] we let him watch TV and he would literally eat anything we gave him in silence and it was great!”

Furthermore, Brittany Mahomes shared a number of responses she got as many mothers gave their advices while many could relate to the situation.

It is pertinent to mention that according to People, Brittany has been very candid about both the best and the hardest parts of parenting as she stated that her son wouldn’t eat a single thing unless he gets a show to watch on TV.