Pakistan U17 footballers continue winning streak in Norway Cup 2024

Muslim Hands FC defeat Vardeneset BK, 5-0, in second match of tournament

Sports Desk
July 29, 2024

Muslim Hands FC pose with the Pakistani flag after winning their second match in Norway Cup. — Maidaan
Pakistan street football team, playing under the name of Muslim Hands FC, continued winning U17 matches in the Norway Cup 2024 as they defeated Vardeneset BK 5-0 in their second match of the tournament.

An impressive performance by the Pakistani players saw them dominating the opponent with an all-round display.

A brace from Mohammad Kashif and one goal each by Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Adeel and Shahid Anjum helped the Pakistan team cruise to a comfortable victory.

With two wins in two matches, a strong start from Pakistan has set the tone for their upcoming matches as after finishing as the runner-ups in the last edition, they are eager to lift the title this time.

In their first match of the tournament, Pakistan defeated Astor Footballklubb 6-1 as a brace from Abdul Ghani and one goal each by Mohammad Essa, Mohammad Junaid, Owais Ahmed and Mohammad Khan propelled them to victory.

Pakistan will now face Oystese IL Oystese/Norheimsund in their last group match on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that in Norway Cup 2023, Pakistan lost the final on penalties 10-9 against Sola FK. They were undefeated throughout the tournament and defeated all the teams they faced by big margins.

Pakistan scored a total of 28 goals in Norway Cup 2023 and conceded only three and proved that they are capable of not just winning the matches, but winning them with a high score line.

It must be noted here that the Pakistan team finished runners-up in the Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar in 2022. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament but lost the final against Egypt on penalties (4-3).

They were also the runners-up in the previous edition in Russia (2018), meanwhile, in Brazil (2014) they finished third.

Pakistan's squad for Norway Cup 2024

Goalkeepers: Aryan, Adeel Ali Khan.

Defenders: Asad Nasir, Ubaidullah, Mohammad Adeel, Hamza Gul.

Midfielders: Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Khan, Daniyal, Owais, Mohammad Osama

Forwards: Mohammad Kashif, Isa Khan, Shahid Anjum, Abdul Ghani

