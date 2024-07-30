Prince William issued warning about Prince George's future as King

Prince William has received a strong warning about son Prince George as future king following Southport stabbing incident.



An attacker with a knife killed two children and wounded 11 other people, including six youths in critical condition, at a dance class in northern England on Monday, police said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued an emotional statement over the deadly incident, and sent their ‘love, thoughts and prayers’ to all those involved in this ‘horrid and heinous’ attack.

Commenting on the Prince and Princess of Wales statement on X, formerly Twitter handle, one royal fan warned the couple “If there was every a time for the Royal Family to stand up and defend the native peoples of Briton, it is now.

“Take up the legacy of your ancestors and be remembered for all time as the saviour of Briton.”

The fan added, “If you don't, your son may never be crowned king because their will no longer be a kingship.”

Another said, “Close the border, allow no more migrants into our country. We need to hear ‘we will do everything in our power to stop murderous immigrants coming to our country’”.