 
Geo News

Prince William issued warning about Prince George's future as King

Prince William was also advised to "Close the border, allow no more migrants into our country"

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2024

Prince William issued warning about Prince Georges future as King
Prince William issued warning about Prince George's future as King

Prince William has received a strong warning about son Prince George as future king following Southport stabbing incident.

An attacker with a knife killed two children and wounded 11 other people, including six youths in critical condition, at a dance class in northern England on Monday, police said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued an emotional statement over the deadly incident, and sent their ‘love, thoughts and prayers’ to all those involved in this ‘horrid and heinous’ attack.

Commenting on the Prince and Princess of Wales statement on X, formerly Twitter handle, one royal fan warned the couple “If there was every a time for the Royal Family to stand up and defend the native peoples of Briton, it is now.

“Take up the legacy of your ancestors and be remembered for all time as the saviour of Briton.”

Prince William issued warning about Prince Georges future as King

The fan added, “If you don't, your son may never be crowned king because their will no longer be a kingship.”

Another said, “Close the border, allow no more migrants into our country. We need to hear ‘we will do everything in our power to stop murderous immigrants coming to our country’”.

Ariana Grande's fans get suspicious as her phone's lock screen goes viral
Ariana Grande's fans get suspicious as her phone's lock screen goes viral
Marvel kneels down to Robert Downey Jr insane demands?
Marvel kneels down to Robert Downey Jr insane demands?
Selena Gomez shows 'faces, phases' of her life post cosmetic surgery rumors
Selena Gomez shows 'faces, phases' of her life post cosmetic surgery rumors
Meghan Markle makes major move to reconnect with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle makes major move to reconnect with Kate Middleton
Katy Perry announces new single as a comeback post 'Woman's World' failure video
Katy Perry announces new single as a comeback post 'Woman's World' failure
Travis Barker auctions off ‘extremely rare' boarding pass
Travis Barker auctions off ‘extremely rare' boarding pass
King Charles, Prince William surprise decision on attending Harry's UK Invictus Games video
King Charles, Prince William surprise decision on attending Harry's UK Invictus Games
Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Nigeria video
Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Nigeria